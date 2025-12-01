Part of the Royal Albion Hotel needs urgent propping as it is a “serious and immediate risk to public safety”.

A masonry pier on the first floor of the eastern section of the Royal Albion has a full-width crack, outward bowing and evidence of recent movement.

If it fails, it would probably cause a “domino-type” collapse, experts say.

A planning application has been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council by Jesse Bailey of the Bloomsbury Group to put up temporary stabilisation to the southern wall.

A supporting statement written by planning agent Luke Carter of Lewis and Co Planning says: “A comprehensive structural inspection undertaken by QED Structures has identified severe structural distress within one of the masonry piers located along the front elevation at first-floor level.

“The pier exhibits a full-width horizontal crack, outward bowing, and evidence of recent movement. These are evidenced in the images below.

“Although the pier does not directly support the terrace, it sits immediately above it. In the event of failure, the pier would likely collapse downward onto the weakened terrace, which itself is formed of hollow pot floor construction with corroded metal ribs, causing a domino-type structural collapse.

“This condition poses a serious and immediate risk both to public safety and to the preservation of the listed fabric of the Royal Albion Hotel.”

Bloomsbury Group have been appointed to manage the rebuild and refurbishment of the Royal Albion by owners Britannia Hotels.

The hotel is made up of three main parts. The western part, the Lion Mansion Hotel, was destroyed in the 2023 blaze.

Britannia applied earlier this year to demolish the remnants of the Lion Mansion Hotel and the middle section, Clive House.

Both were refused in September because of a lack of detail of what will replace the hotel was been submitted.

At the same time, Britannia applied to English Heritage to have listing of those two sections removed, but this was also refused because of the pending planning applications.

The dangerous masonry pier which is the subject of this latest application sits above the roof terrace on the eastern section, the original Royal Albion Hotel.