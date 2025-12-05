Counter-terror police carried out a series of raids in Brighton and Eastbourne and arrested three men and a woman yesterday (Thursday 4 December).

All four remain in police custody – a woman, 27, from Hailsham, and the men, aged 33, 36, and 41, from Eastbourne.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said yesterday: “Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have arrested four people on suspicion of terrorism offences in Sussex today.

“The arrests by specialist officers took place in the Eastbourne and Brighton areas and form part of a planned intelligence-led operation into extreme right-wing terrorism.

“Those arrested were a 27-year-old woman, from Hailsham, and three men from Eastbourne, aged 33, 36 and 41.

“All were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and are currently in police custody.

“Search activity at residential properties is currently ongoing.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Rayland, from Sussex Police, said: “I am aware that investigations of this nature can cause people in the local community to feel concerned.

“But I’d like to stress the arrests form part of a planned operation to keep people in our communities safe.

“Counter Terrorism Policing South East is leading this investigation with support from our officers in Sussex Police.

“People living in the local area may notice an increased police presence while search activity takes place which is routine in cases of this nature.

“Please speak to a police officer if you have any concerns or any information which may be relevant.”