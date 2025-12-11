A Brighton chicken shop which wants to open until 5am on New Year’s Eve may not get permission after it opened too late during Pride weekend.

Staff at Morley’s in St James’s Street, told police there were no customers in the shop even though officers could see people waiting for orders, council papers say.

The takeaway has applied for a temporary event notice (TEN) to serve food from 11pm until 5am on Wednesday 31 December to Thursday 1 January.

While these are usually decided by council officers, this application will go to a panel of councillors because Sussex Police has objected.

Brighton and Hove Division operations planning and events sergeant Mark Redbourn said the closing time was not followed for an agreed TEN during Brighton and Hove Pride weekend.

Sgt Redbourn said Sussex Police work closely with venues in the city centre around busy days such as Pride, Hallowe’en and New Year, and Morley’s had a TEN allowing late-night refreshment until 2am during the weekend of August 2-3 this year.

He said: “At 3.45am on 3 August 2025, officers attended the venue as it was open with customers inside awaiting food orders. This being when the venue should have closed by 2am.

“The staff became dismissive towards the officers, stating they had no customers despite them physically being in the shop waiting for their orders and confirming to officers that this was the case.

“The previous breach of a TEN does not give us confidence to support this new notice for New Years Eve.”

Sgt Redbourn also raised concerns about crime, disorder and public nuisance as trading until 5am would not help police disperse any crowds leaving pubs and clubs in the area.

As the outlet does not have a licence for late trading or alcohol, Sgt Redbourn said the force does not know if the shop has closed circuit television (CCTV), incident logs or any staff training to deal with vulnerable or problem customers.

The application by Elangeswaran Sinnathamby is for late-night refreshment only, which allows for food, hot and cold drink sales after 11pm. Alcohol is not part of the application.

A temporary event notice allows for licensed activity for a limited time and is used by businesses to operate for longer hours on special occasions, but also by community groups and schools to allow alcohol sales at events.

The virtual hearing is scheduled to be webcast from 12.30pm on Wednesday 17 December.