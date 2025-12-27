A Hove charity is being featured on BBC Radio 4 tomorrow.

Snow Camp, a youth snowsports charity, is the subject of a three-minute broadcast presented by its patron, the four-time Winter Olympian Chemmy Alcott.

It features two young people, Marcus, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, and Connor, who have been helped by Snow Camp’s programmes, which feature snow sports, mentoring, qualifications and wellbeing support.

Dan Charlish, founder of Snow Camp, said: “Being chosen for the BBC Radio 4 Appeal is a huge moment for Snow Camp.

“The funds raised help us reach more young people who deserve opportunity, support and a community that believes in them.

“Whether you’re able to donate, support a session at a snow centre, or help in practical ways such as accommodation for a future event, it all makes a direct difference to the young people we work with.”

Ms Alcott, said: “Skiing gave me confidence, purpose, and eventually, the honour of competing for my country. But I know I’ve been lucky.

“For many young people, snowsports can feel completely out of reach, and that’s why I became a patron of Snow Camp.”

The appeal will airs tomorrow at 7:54am and 9:25pm and is repeated on New Year’s Day at 3.27pm.

To donate or support Snow Camp, click here.