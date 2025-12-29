As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A council tenant owed money by the council was threatened with eviction 72 hours after receiving notification that she was in rent arrears.

A developer prosecuted by the council for failing to replace green tiles he ripped off a Brighton pub opted for a jury trial.

Coldean Primary School reduced the number of reception children it is able to take due to falling numbers.

A new express bus route linking Hangleton to Falmer via two train stations and the Amex – the 3X – was announced.

IKEA opened it’s third UK city centre store in Brighton in Churchill Square Shopping Centre

A council leader described Brighton and Hove City Council’s reasons for not expanding westward as “alternative facts”.