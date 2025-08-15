A council leader described Brighton and Hove City Council’s reasons for not expanding westward as “alternative facts”.

The city council is currently consulting on proposals to extend its boundary eastward, potentially taking in places that are currently governed by East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council.

The proposals have been put forward as the government requires all councils to become unitary authorities by 2028, replacing two-tier county and district areas such as East Sussex.

But the leader and deputy leader of Lewes District Council challenged the Brighton and Hove proposals and questioned comments made at public meetings in recent weeks.

At public meetings held in Saltdean and Peacehaven, residents have repeatedly asked why Brighton and Hove City Council should not extend westward.

At both meetings, Labour councillor John Hewitt, the city council’s cabinet adviser for devolution and local government reorganisation, said that extending westward was not “financially sustainable”.

At Peacehaven on Tuesday (12 August), Councillor Hewitt said that the city council was invited by the government to “submit a proposal on … the ceremonial East Sussex boundaries”.

Green councillor Zoe Nicholson, the leader of Lewes District Council, has challenged this assumption.

Councillor Hewitt was asked to clarify Brighton and Hove’s position after both meetings and the Lewes leader shared her concerns with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Hewitt said: “The government formally invited Brighton and Hove City Council to work with East Sussex councils to develop a proposal for local government reorganisation covering the whole of that invited area.

“While the guidance allows councils to explore options with neighbouring areas outside this footprint in exceptional circumstances, the government’s clear expectation is that proposals are developed within the invited area.

“Having undertaken analysis, our view, and the view of West Sussex authorities, is that coherent new unitary authorities would be best achieved by Brighton and Hove merging with areas eastward, in keeping with the old ceremonial boundaries which saw Brighton exist within East Sussex.

“This is why we have chosen to consult with residents on proposals to include wards to the east of the city boundary.

“Brighton and Hove shares challenges with communities currently in Lewes District just as we do with communities currently in Adur District.

“We feel the current level of connections in terms of education, transport, infrastructure and services is more prominent to our east than to our west or north.”

Councillor Nicholson said that there was a ceremonial area because that was how civil servants saw East Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

A letter from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in May was clear, Councillor Nicholson said, that Brighton and Hove was expected to consider the impact on East and West Sussex.

Councillor Nicholson said: “I am completely boggled. I can’t understand why Councillor Hewitt has made up some alternative facts when they’re plain for all the public to see in the public domain.”

She said that to say the guidance stated that councils were able to “explore options with neighbouring areas” in exceptional circumstances was a misrepresentation of the instructions.

Councillor Nicholson said: “I think that Councillor Hewitt must misunderstand the guidance that has been given to us by the civil servants in MHCLG.

“The letter speaks for itself. I’m a bit unsure about why they would be so defensive about their position going west.

“They’ve been crystal clear the reason they don’t want to go west is because it affects the financial sustainability of Brighton and Hove as a council.”

The government letter to West Sussex County Council had a paragraph responding to the question relating to whether Brighton and Hove would be required to grow.

The letter said: “As set out above, in terms of population size and boundaries, proposals should set out what makes sense for that area and provide a rationale for that.

“Where a proposal is put forward that has an impact on a neighbouring invitation area, we would recommend that the impacts of the proposals for both areas are set out.

“For example, you mention the consideration from Brighton and Hove of the potential to extend the city boundary into West Sussex.

“Should there be any impacts on West Sussex of any final proposals from Brighton and Hove, we would recommend that the implications for West Sussex are considered and set out in those proposals.”

On boundaries, the letter to East Sussex said that the proposed future unitary authority must be supported by “robust evidence and analysis with explanations of what is expected to be achieved”.

The East Sussex letter said: “Proposals should be for a sensible geography which will help to increase housing supply and meet local needs, including future housing growth plans.

“All proposals should set out the rationale for the proposed approach.

“Given the financial pressures you identify, it would be helpful to understand how efficiency savings have been considered alongside a sense of place and local identity.”

Brighton and Hove City Council is currently consulting on four proposals while Lewes District Council was mirroring the consultation but with a fifth option of the status quo.

The two consultations close on Monday 25 August. For the Brighton and Hove City Council consultation, click here. And for the Lewes District Council consultation, click here.