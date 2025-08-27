A new express bus route linking Hangleton to Falmer via two train stations and the Amex is launching next month.

The 3X starts running on Sunday, 28 September, calling at Hove Polyclinic, Hove Station, Brighton Station, Lewes Road, and the Amex Stadium.

It’s being paid for with money from Brighton and Hove Council using the same funding which has seen reduced bus fares.

The service will only stop at 23 stops along the route to keep it running quickly. These stops will be marked with a bright blue bus stop pole, similar to the bright pink ones used to mark the 1X route.

It will run at a frequency of every 15 minutes during peak times, with buses timed to connect at Hove in line with London Victoria trains in the Hangleton direction.

The service will be operated by brand new double deck buses fitted with tables with wireless charging, USB charging points at every seat, free WiFi, comfy seating, two wheelchair bays and dementia friendly flooring.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “The route has been designed in response to passenger requests for faster buses on our network, and this new express service will offer Brighton and Hove residents more convenience with quicker journeys and new connections.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for transport, said “This new route offers a direct, frequent, and fast service for commuters in Hangleton to access train services from Hove and Brighton, for secondary school pupils along the route and for better access to and from Sussex and Brighton Universities in Falmer and Moulsecoomb.

“With more accessible new low-emission buses, the 3X offers a sustainable cleaner option to connect, reduce journey times and make do without a car.”