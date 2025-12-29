As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A Brighton councillor resigned to take up a new job in a move that triggered the sixth by-election since the May 2023 local elections.

The owner of a pub who ripped off its green tiles was summonsed to court –a year after the deadline he was given to replace them was up.

Hundreds of cases of bad behaviour by nightmare neighbours are blighting the lives of council tenants, councillors heard, prompting a closer look at the problem.

The board of governors at a Brighton school decided to become an academy by joining a multi-academy trust (MAT).

A Brighton solicitor was in court facing fraud charges over claims he sold a dead woman’s house to himself at a reduced rate while he was administering her will. He is due to stand trial in September next year.

Proposals to expand Brighton and Hove eastwards were due to go before councillors as part of a debate on the proposed shake up of councils across Sussex.