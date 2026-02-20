Bleary Eyed were formed in 2015 by frontman Nathaniel Salfi (guitar & vocals). Since their inception in the DIY scenes of DC and Philadelphia respectively, the band has taken many artistic turns. Through that experimentation, they’ve had time to grow into the sound they were always meant to make, filling a unique space in the shoegaze genre with their sample-heavy hazey computer pop atmosphere. The band now comprise Nathaniel Salfi, Whitaker Lane, Hayden McGarvey, and Catherine Reynolds, and they present both a positive yet outside energy with relatable lyrics with stacked harmonies (from Reynolds and Salfi) over densely layered sample filled instrumentals. The songs teeter from more pleasant pop songs to heavier fuzz tracks sometimes blending elements from both styles.

The band has released their third LP entitled ‘Easy’ on Born Losers Records. This is some of the band’s best work yet, with more cohesive production and songwriting. Each song is a journey of its own exploring themes of vulnerability and self acceptance via the twists and turns of one’s life. Sonically the record is more diverse than past releases with heavy fuzz songs and some sample driven pop songs. As frontman Salfi explains about their previous EP ‘A Julias War Triple Split’ “I could write shit that’s really esoteric”, says Salfi. “But I want to write stuff that’s fun and warm for people to enjoy too.”

That aforementioned warmth has always been Bleary Eyed’s golden string, the thing that has led them through the labyrinth of life and back to the sense of community and undeniable love that defines their origin story. You listen to the EP, and you feel it too, whether it’s the way that Whipps and Salfi’s voices effortlessly complement each other’s or the sense of light that permeates the release.

“It’s been there all along, through all the different versions of the band but this time they really got it. However, it was only by waiting that Bleary Eyed could have a self-titled so radiant, and that’s worth all the time in the world.” ~ Samantha Sullivan

Now is your chance to be able to catch Bleary Eyed live in action over on this side of the Pond, as the band are heading to the Dust venue, (located at the seaward end of East Street in Brighton), on Friday 27th February, courtesy of Brighton based concert promotions company, FORM.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/BlearyEyed