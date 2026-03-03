The council may cancel its £6 million contract with the company supplying new bus info boards because of continued problems.

Vix Technology has blamed the rain for failing to meet the end of February deadline for fixing the boards it was given by Brighton and Hove City Council.

As of mid February, it had only checked 63 boards, and more than one in ten of those needed to be fixed or replaced.

The council has now given it until the end of March, after which it will give them three weeks to test if they’re working, followed by individual testing.

If the boards continue to fil, Vix could be given the option to provide a different solution – or the contract could be cancelled altogether and put back out to tender.

Cabinet member for transport Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, said: “We do understand this is frustrating for residents and have made clear to our contractor we expect the necessary repairs and changes are made as soon as possible and at no cost to the taxpayer.

“The new real time displays and talking passenger information will be a genuine asset to our bus network. It is just disappointing that in many cases residents are still waiting to see these improvements at their local stop – and it is certainly a disappointment the council shares.”

A Vix Technology spokeswoman said: “We recognise that the end-of-February target to resolve the issues with some of the displays in Brighton has not been met, and we understand the frustration this has caused.

“The prolonged spell of wet weather has limited the time our engineers can safely access and open the units on site, which slowed progress on the audit.

“To move things forward, we’ve increased resources on the ground and brought in additional support from our manufacturing partner to speed up inspections and any necessary fixes.

“Where issues are identified, repairs or replacements are being prioritised so that the network can be brought fully back into service as quickly as possible.

“We remain committed to delivering a reliable passenger information system for Brighton & Hove and are continuing to work closely with the Council to complete the programme and ensure the displays perform as expected.”

Vix Technology was awarded the £6 million contract by Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council in January 2024.

The old boards were 20 years old and supplied by Trapeze Group, which did not bid for the new contract.

The new boards began to be installed in 2025, following significant shipping/import delays and issues with the pole brackets. Throughout 2025 there were ongoing electrical, audio and dimming issues, with some signs completely blank for more than six months.