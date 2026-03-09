Two community groups are joining forces to help people in Portslade celebrate a Mother’s Day with a difference next weekend.

Singers from the Tone Rangers, a community choir, and the Portslade cemetery branch of the Woodvale Volunteer Group are teaming up next Sunday (15 March).

They plan to give a respectful welcome to all those visiting the cemetery, in Victoria Road, to where many are expected to go to remember their mother.

The choir will sing a number of uplifting and fitting songs and the Woodvale Volunteers will publicise the voluntary work that they do at the cemetery in Portslade.

There are also plans to have some basic refreshments for those who want to sit and have a chat.

John, the leader of the Woodvale volunteers said: “This gives us an ideal opportunity to let residents and relatives know about our group.

“There are always a lot of visitors to the cemetery on Mothers’ Day and, while it can obviously be sad for many, we can also show how we are caring for their loved ones.”

The cemetery has undergone a remarkable transformation with the help of the volunteers – and residents often praise their work as they walk through the cemetery.

Sharon Lewis, choir master of the Tone Rangers, said: “We are really pleased to link up with the Woodvale volunteers on this special day.

“We can help celebrate mothers who are no longer with us as well as all those still alive.”

The choir hope that visitors to the cemetery will feel able to join in and sing along with “rounds” which are easy songs that are repeated.

The Tone Rangers have an upcoming concert, at 3pm on Saturday 28 March, at Hove Methodist Church, in Portland Road.

The Woodvale group are always looking for more volunteers and John can be contacted via woodvalevolunteergroup@gmail.com.

They are also more than happy to accept donations as they are self-funding and buy almost all their own equipment.

The main volunteer day at Portslade is on a Friday

Sharon and the Tone Rangers can be reached at www.thetonerangerschoir.com.

They rehearse every Wednesday at South Portslade Community Centre