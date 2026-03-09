The council has clarified its current position on what can now be done to ensure the Montreal Arms isn’t left to fall into even worse disrepair.

Brighton and Hove City Council withdrew its prosecution of owner Charlie Southall last month, saying a planning inspector’s ruling meant it was no longer in the public interest.

Click here for more background to the case.

If any work is now done to restore the pub, this will have to include putting back the tiles in accordance with planning permission.

This has just been updated by planning inspector C Housden to state that any tiles which need to removed for repairs have to be repaired and re-instated where possible – and that any replacements must be the same font, size, colour, material and finish as the originals.

The building can’t be used or occupied until this is done.

But if nothing happens, the council says it will monitor the situation – including the safety of the building.

A spokesman said: “If Mr Southall decided not to implement the planning permission/s (including the permission granted by the inspectorate as recently as 27 February 2026), the council would need to review the situation, including the safety of the site, if either of these planning permissions are not implemented before their expiry in June 2027.

“If Mr Southall implements planning permission, the requirements in relation to the tiles are clear. If he commences any development, he will need to do so in accordance with the planning conditions and the council will monitor the compliance.

“If a permission is implemented and then not completed, there are potential options for the council to consider in relation to trying to compel completion of the development.

“The council is not considering purchasing the pub.”