The opening of Brighton Racecourse has been delayed this spring by an infestation of grass-eating insects.

Weeks of specialist recovery work has been needed to restore the turf after it was attacked by leatherjackets and nematodes, leaving it unsafe for racing.

It will reopen on Friday after a trial gallop last Wednesday confirmed it was ready for racing again.

The racecourse’s executive director Paul Ellison said: “We would, of course, like to thank our grounds team for all of their hard work as well as all of the owners, trainers, jockeys, annual members and customers who have been inconvenienced by the delay to the start of the season.

“Likewise, the local community to the racecourse for their cooperation and support throughout this period.

“We very much look forward to getting our season underway on Friday and welcoming everyone back.”

Leatherjackets are the larvae of crane flies and feed on grass roots beneath the surface, weakening and destabilising turf. Nematodes, microscopic worms that live in soil, can also damage root systems and impact grass health when infestations become severe.

Together, the two issues compromised the integrity of the racing surface and forced the delayed start to Brighton Racecourse’s season while extensive remedial works were carried out.

The grounds team has been working alongside independent agronomy specialists and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Jockey Tom Queally, who rode in the trial gallop, said: “The horses we rode were a mixture, some experienced and some inexperienced. They all gathered a good deal of traction, with plenty of grip.

“I have full confidence in riding any type of horse over any distance at Brighton.”

The racecourse is offering £10 tickets for fixtures on Tuesday, 9 June and Monday, 22 June, and is offering free tickets to residents on Tuesday, 7 July.

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