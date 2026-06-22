A rare red heat health alert has been issued for six regions including the south east of England for Wednesday (24 June) and Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach about 86F or 30C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that most of England would be under a red heat health alert from 1am on Wednesday until 11pm on Thursday.

The UKHSA said that it was only the second time a red heat health alert had been issued. The first time was in July 2022 when temperatures topped 104F (40C).

The agency said: “A red heat health alert indicates that a severe heatwave could have impacts beyond health and social care with potential effects on transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses – and indicates a risk to life for even the healthy population.

“UKHSA will continue to work closely with the Met Office, the NHS and other government departments to assess the impacts of this hot weather.”

The agency’s head of extreme events and health protection, Agostinho Sousa, said: “Very hot weather is forecast across large parts of England in the coming days.

“We are urging health and social care services across the country to ensure they are prepared. It is vitally important that people understand the risk posed by high temperatures like these and take steps to keep themselves and their friends, families and neighbours safe.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa added: “A red heat health alert indicates a risk to life for even the healthy population but simple actions like staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day and keeping your home cool can make a big difference.

“It’s also important to look out for others, especially elderly relatives, neighbours and those with underlying health conditions, to make sure they are aware of the forecast and following the necessary advice.”

UKHSA advice included

stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly

try to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm when UV levels are highest

if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat if you have to go out in the heat

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

if you are going to do a physical activity, for example, exercising or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening

Motoring organisations also added to the warnings and advice, with the RAC saying that the heat could even lead to a record number of breakdowns.

The RAC said: “Drivers whose vehicles don’t have effective air conditioning should strongly consider postponing any non-essential car journeys until the Met Office’s weather warnings are lifted and temperatures drop.

“If this isn’t possible, our best advice is to travel during cooler times of day. This is especially important for anyone travelling with vulnerable people, including young children and older adults who are at greater risk from the intense heat.

“We’d also remind motorists never to leave pets inside a hot vehicle, as doing so can quickly become fatal.”

The RAC also advised taking an emergency breakdown kit on any journeys and said: “This week could end up being a record-breaking one for June – not just because of the heat, but also for the number of drivers breaking down.

“The heatwave will affect services right across the UK and while all patrols will be working incredibly hard to assist drivers, longer waits are more likely.”

To reduce the risk of breakdowns, the RAC said that drivers should carry out basic checks including making sure that oil levels were sufficient and that coolant levels were between the minimum and maximum marks.