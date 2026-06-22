A smartly dressed white van man is reported to have repeatedly punched another man after a row outside a seafront cafe.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw the incident outside Whitecliff Beach Cafe in Marine Drive, Saltdean, or who has dashcam footage or CCTV to get in touch.

The alleged attack happened on Friday (19 June) between 6.40pm and 6.50pm.

In a statement, police said: “A man was sitting on the wall outside the café when a white van allegedly reversed close to him.

“Following a verbal altercation between the driver and the victim, the driver is reported to have assaulted the victim, punching him several times and causing injuries.

“The suspect is described as a man of mixed ethnicity, 6ft tall, of slim build, bald, with no facial hair. He was smartly dressed and wearing black trousers and a light-coloured jacket.

“The vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen Transporter Van.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, CCTV, or any information that may help with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 47260147925.”