Brighton property experts prepare for charity bike ride to next Invictus Games

The Brighton and Hove Property Consortium is preparing for a fundraising charity bike ride to the opening ceremony of the next Invictus Games in The Hague next May.

It will be the fifth charity bike ride organised by the consortium – made up of people who work in the property sector in Brighton and Hove.

Consortium founder Colin Brace said: “To date, our consortium of sponsors and cyclists has raised in excess of £150,000 since the inaugural event in 2016.”

The money has been handed to the mayor’s charity which, in turn, supports good causes in Brighton and Hove.

Mr Brace said: “The Hague 2020 is the fifth annual Mayor’s Charity Cycle Ride – and next year they will also be raising funds for Team Army.”

The cyclists, with varying degrees of experience in the saddle, will link up with the Invictus Games organised by Prince Harry for wounded, sick or injured service personnel.

At the charity bike ride launch event, at the Hotel du Vin in Brighton, Major-General Lamont Kirkland from Team Army spoke about how the money raised would help wounded veterans.

The event was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field, deputy mayor Alan Robins and Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive Geoff Raw as well as local MPs and councillors.

The local property and construction industry turned out in force for the launch of The Hague 2020, including the team from the headline sponsors Woodhart Group.

The charity bike ride takes place from Thursday 7 May to Monday 11 May next year and is currently signing up participants.