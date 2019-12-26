Boxing Day blues for Albion at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lost at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite leading through an Adam Webster goal at half time.

Webster scored a header from a Pascal Gross free kick.

Harry Kane had put Spurs in front but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

Steven Alzate had a good couple of chances for Albion in the first half.

It was Kane who put Spurs back level soon after the interval.

The England captain’s first shot was saved by Maty Ryan. However, the striker fired the rebound low into the bottom corner for 1-1.

Albion had a couple of chances to go back ahead, most notably a fierce free kick which was beaten away by Paolo .

Dele Ali secured the points for Spurs with an acrobatic shot which sailed over Ryan’s head at an angle on 72 minutes.

Albion worked hard to get back into it. Their best effort was a Schelotto cross which Dan Burn just failed to turn into the path of substitute Neal Maupay.

The Seagulls take on Bournemouth at the Amex on Saturday in another 12.30pm Premier League fixture.