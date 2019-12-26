Boxing Day sales under way

The Boxing Day sales are under way in Brighton with shopping centre boss Mark Buchanan-Smith delighted despite the damp weather outside.

The Churchill Square director said: “The lure of marvellous markdowns saw thousands of Brighton shoppers descending on Churchill Square to make the most of the fantastic bargains and exclusive deals on offer.

“When the shopping centre’s doors opened, the first of the day’s thousands of visitors made a beeline for Next and its highly anticipated big sale bonanza, with the likes of Topshop, Topman, River Island, Sole Trader, Office, Clarks, JD Sports and many more, also treating customers to a wealth of discounts.

“Boxing Day has consistently been an incredibly strong trading day for Churchill Square for many years and I’m delighted to see this trend applying to 2019 as well.

“Seeing the malls filled with people having a great time exploring all the heavily reduced items shows that our community is still very much keen to participate in this sales shopping tradition.

“With a bustling atmosphere, it felt like the heyday of the high street had been recaptured and it has thoroughly made for an enjoyable festive shopping season.

“It’s not over yet though, as our retailers will continue to slash prices throughout January enabling plenty more time for customers to consider their next purchases.

“We look forward to more retail success throughout 2020.”