Half Time With Hodges – Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Albion are deserving of their lead at Spurs as Adam Webster’s headed goal from a Pascal Gross free kick put the Seagulls in front
Good work from Equizial Schelotto won Albion the free kick from whicg the goal came in.
Harry Kane did have the ball in the net for Spurs before Webster’s goal but VAR adjudged offside.
