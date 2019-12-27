Social worker from Brighton honoured by Queen

A senior social worker from Brighton has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours List for services to her profession.

Jane Goldingham, 62, was head of operational development and principal social worker at East Sussex County Council.

She said that she was delighted, honoured and humbled at being recognised.

The Cabinet Office, which oversees the honours list, said: “She has taken a leading role in both East Sussex and across the south east to improve the learning, practice and support for social workers.

“She chaired the Principal Social Workers Network in the region on behalf of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services South East since 2016, helping councils to explore new models of practice.

“She led shared learning across councils to support their social work workforce.

“She was a frontline social worker for 16 years and most recently has been the principal social worker for adults.

“During this time, she has raised the profile of adult social work and contributed to the transformation of the quality of practice, delivering improved and positive outcomes for the most vulnerable adults in society.

“She has been instrumental in creating a teaching partnership with the local universities to shape and develop the next generation of social workers and to attract more recruits to a challenging but rewarding profession.

“Her professional leadership has had a hugely positive effect on the profile and perception of social work, resulting in a significant improvement in the levels of the recruitment and retention of both newly qualified and experienced social workers.

“Her hard work and commitment has had a direct and positive effect on many lives.”