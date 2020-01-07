Saucy pole dancing Tokyo Taboo are heading back to Brighton

At the back end of last November the Brighton & Hove News Music Team reported on a rather exciting evening at The Prince Albert which featured the exploits of pole dancing Dolly Daggerz from Tokyo Taboo (read our review HERE).

Now a mere two months later and Tokyo Taboo are heading back to Brighton and this time they will be appearing at The Hope & Ruin on Friday 31st January. But they won’t be alone! Also on the bill will be no less than 4 other music acts. So there will be a total of 5 acts each playing hour hour sets and the cost of the tickets are are mere £6.60 (inc booking fee). That’s a mere £1.32 per act, which is outstanding value! Grab your gig tickets HERE.

Riotous rockers Tokyo Taboo have built quite a reputation for their spectacular, character driven, and often shocking vibrant live performances. With glowing comparisons to Deap Vally, Halestorm, and Juliette & The Licks, Tokyo Taboo have dropped their new single, ‘Whiskey’, which is taken from their much- anticipated upcoming new album. Listen to ‘Whiskey’ now – click HERE.

Composed of the feisty and ferocious pair Dolly Daggerz and Mickey Danger, the Londoner’s debut album, ‘6th Street Psychosis’, brought them acclaim from the likes of Radio X’s John Kennedy, BBC Radio 1, Clash and Punktastic. The duo have been hard at work on their upcoming album, recorded in California. Their second album showcases how diligently the band have honed their sound since their debut, developing musical layers and refining production to create something utterly unique.

The band will be appearing in Brighton as part of a UK 6-date tour in support of their new material. Clearly this act is making a statement and you’d better keep your eyes on the one and only Tokyo Taboo. Find out more about them at www.tokyotabooband.com

Let’s meet the other bands taking part at The Hope & Ruin concert:

Hourglvss who are a Brighton duo consisting of Sophie-May Williams and Katherine Benbow who make technicolored alt-pop tunes that purposefully live in the divide between fantasy and reality. They cite their varying musical influences as Cocteau Twins, The Velvet Underground, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kate Bush and PJ Harvey. Hourglvss also recently performed in Brighton and we were there reporting on the evening’s events – read our article HERE.

Yur Mum was established in 2016 and are a multicultural rock band who have a disregard for fashion and are based in London. The band is a trio comprising of Anelise ‘Anie’ on vocals/bass, Akos ‘Ah-kosh’ on guitar and Fabio ‘fɑh-bioʊ’ on drums. Their music is raw, loud and honest. They call it ‘road rage’ rock. On stage, Yur Mum is energetic, cathartic and unapologetic. Further details HERE and HERE.

Run Into The Night are a Glasgow based duo consisting of Christina Cassette and Ellie May, who proudly offer up bags of punk rock attitude with a spaghetti western twist! They superbly fuse punk with blues, disco and funk! Thus you never really know what to expect from their next song! Further details can be located on their official website www.runintothenight.com.

ĠENN (pronounced Jenn) is a musical riot, ready to rock your ears and mess with your brain. They’re serving alternative post-punk madness with a fun twist, fresh out of their DIY framework. Based in Brighton, the band is a result of a trans-national pairing which came about through the internet. Leona Farrugia (vocals), Janelle Borg (guitar), Leanne Zammit (bass) and Sofia Rosa Cooper (drums) have been shaking audiences to the core with their infectious tunes, and with the honest, relatable themes they attack in their tracks. From touring to new releases always lined up, you will want to keep your eyes peeled for these girls from here on out. So hold on tight, because the Ġennata (English translation: craziness) has just begun. Check out their Facebook page HERE.

The Brighton concert doors will swing open at 7pm and the first act will be on stage at 7:30pm. The final act finishes at 11pm. Purchase your gig tickets HERE.

