Murder suspect held after woman dies in fall from seventh floor of Hove flats

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman fell her to death from the seventh floor of a block of flats in Hove.

While detectives gather evidence, Sussex Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, having recently been contacted about those involved.

Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 18 January): “A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a woman in Hove.

“At 5.53am on Saturday 18 January police were called to Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, Hove, after a woman believed to be in her early thirties was reported to have fallen to the ground from the seventh floor of the flats.

“She was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“The death is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team and a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“This incident is also being notified to the IOPC for their consideration in view of recent police contact with the two people involved.

“The man and woman were known to each other.

“The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is currently available.”