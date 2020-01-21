Premier League Match Day 24 – AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Pascal Gross returns to the starting line up at the Vitality Stadium as Brighton take on Bournemouth.

Solly March returns to the bench as Albion look for a win in this vital six-pointer.

March is joined on the bench by Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard.

Ali Jahanbakhsh, who scored against Bournemouth in the 2-0 win at the Amex last month, is also due to feature from the off.

But former Albion defender Steve Cook will miss the match after being sent off as the Cherries were picked off by the Canaries at Carrow Road at the weekend.

Norwich City, still rooted to the foot of the Premier League, won 1-0 after Cook saw red for handball.