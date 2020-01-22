brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
‘The Joy Of The Return’ of The Slow Readers Club to Brighton

The Slow Readers Club are heading to Brighton

Manchester’s The Slow Readers Club have announced their fourth album, ‘The Joy Of The Return’, out on 20th March via Modern Sky UK.

The band have also shared their new single,All I Hear, the first track to be taken from the album, alongside details of an extensive UK & EU tour starting in March. The Slow Readers Club last performed live in Brighton on 9th April 2019 at The Haunt – read our review HERE. They are set to make a most welcome return, read on……..

Opening to an energetic blend of driving drums and infectious guitar lines,All I Hear’, builds through evocative verses and anthemic choruses, imbued with their idiosyncratic brand of insightful and confronting lyricism and set against relentlessly danceable and energy-provoking instrumentation, and premiered with Chris Hawkins on BBC 6Music. “‘All I Hear’ is about a lack of agency and an inability to affect change. That there’s something happening, and you have no choice but to go along with it,” explains singer Aaron Starkie.

Throughout the album, the band explore a vast swathe of sonic territory, from the passionately delivered ‘All The Idols’, to the poppier tones of ‘Jericho’ that power through with bright indie guitar lines and ethereally melodic choruses.

‘The Joy Of The Return’ – the forthcoming album from The Slow Readers Club

Recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool and produced by long-standing collaborator Phil Bulleyment, ‘The Joy Of The Return’ marks a significant change in the band’s process, with their extensive touring allowing them time to write and develop tracks and arrangements through soundchecks and back-of-van jams.

“I think it’s definitely our most interesting and accomplished record musically,” says singer Aaron Starkie. “Lyrically the album covers love, alienation, the rise of right wing populism and comments on algorithm driven propaganda. And as always, I try to deliver those lyrics with uplifting melody.”

The dark power-pop that defined their previous releases holds a strong influence, with the brooding ‘No Surprise’ providing a powerful dose of evocative lyricism amid immersive soundscapes, while the unsettling ‘Paris’ is an undulating exploration of observational songwriting and eclectic musicality.

The swelling, arena-sized ‘Zero Hour’ displays the enormity of The Slow Readers Club sound and sets the precedent for their incredibly exciting future, while ‘The Wait’ closes the album with a beautifully absorptive combination of atmospheric synths flipping the pace of the record on its head to intoxicating effect.

The announcement of the album comes on the back of another huge year for the band, which saw them play a mammoth, 32-date European tour, and a number of sold out UK shows including London’s The Dome and two consecutive nights at Manchester’s The Ritz following the release of their critically acclaimed third album, ‘Build A Tower’.

The Slow Readers Club will embark on an extensive tour throughout the UK and EU in March, April and May, including shows in Brighton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol and London’s Electric Ballroom. Full UK dates can be found below.

Spring 2020 UK Tour Dates:
23/03 – King George’s Hall, Blackburn
24/03 – The Sage 2, Gateshead
25/03 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh
27/03 – O2 Academy, Liverpool
28/03 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
29/03 – The Globe, Cardiff
30/03 – Thekla, Bristol
01/04 – Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth
02/04 – Concorde 2, Brighton
03/04 – Electric Ballroom, London
04/04 – Rock City, Nottingham
06/04 – Junction, Cambridge
07/04 – Foundry, Sheffield
08/04 – Beckett University, Leeds
09/04 – Pyramid & Parr Hall, Warrington

Tickets are available HERE.

For more information: theslowreadersclub.co.uk

Tour flyer

