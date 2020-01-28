Popular Record Store to close!

This evening (28th January) it has been announced that the popular Pebble Records will be closing its doors.

Pebble Records is a leading independent record shop, which is located not far from the mainline railway station in Eastbourne at 14 Gildredge Road. They sell vinyl, CDs, tapes, merch and record decks. Their range includes indie, rock, garage, psych, funk, soul, reggae, dub, dance, electronica, hip hop, r & b, blues, jazz, folk, country and soundtracks.

In an official statement by Michael and Chris on the shop’s Facebook page they stated:

“STORE CLOSING

I’m sorry to be letting you all know that the tough conditions on the high street have taken there toll on the retail shop and we will closing at the end of the March.

Pebble will continue to trade online but in more specialised niche areas more information to follow soon.

In store there will be 25% off most new stock and lots of bargains with no restocks so once they’re gone they’re gone!

It’s been an absolute pleasure and joy and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your friendship and support over the last 6 years.

Life moves on and changes and I will have just lots of happy memories and new friendships to take away with me”.

This is very sad indeed. The owners are very warm people and myself personally have enjoyed visiting their shop. They recently posted (on 2nd January) “Happy New Year to all of our lovely customers and friends!! We hope you had good holidays and are rested and raring to go for the new year! Thanks once again for all your support and friendship during the year”.

You can easily tell by this post what nice people they are. We wish them every success with their continuation online.

More info visit: pebblerecords.co.uk

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.