Flasher targets Hove schoolgirls



An investigation is underway following the report of a man exposing himself to two school children in Hove.

A report was received of a man exposing himself to a teenage girl in St Leonards Gardens, Hove, around 7.40am on Friday (24 January).

Police also received a report of a man exposing himself to a young school girl between Brittany Road and Roman Road, Hove, around 7.30am on Monday (28 January).

Prevention Youth Officers will be working closely with local schools and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting 1158 of 28/01.