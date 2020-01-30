Vegan campaigners hit Brighton supermarkets to protest egg sales

The team of vegan campaigners who have disrupted Brighton restaurants last night targeted three supermarkets in the wake of a chicken farm scandal.



An undercover investigation by DxE activists into Hoads Farm in Hastings has led to its ethical food label being suspended and Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s stopping the sale of their eggs.

Footage of ill birds and rotting bodies was posted online by the campaign group on Monday.

Last night, the group went into branches of Sainsbury’s, Hisbe and Aldi to protest the sale of all eggs. The group says it stayed for 20 minutes and although the police were called, they did not attend before they left.

Some customers paid attention and took photos but most of them ignored the protest.

A spokeswoman said: “These disruptions are not just about Hoads Farm, they are about all eggs. There is no such thing as humane eggs.

“Hisbe has a sign in their shop that says their eggs are from “genuinely liberated hens” but they are not liberated if their bodies are being used for human gain. The 50 hens that were taken from Hoads Farm are geuinely liberated.”