Brighton & Hove Albion fightback stuns West Ham

West Ham United 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion scored twice in the last 15 minutes at the London Stadium to secure a vital point.

The Seagulls had the best of the early chances with Aaron Mooy going close with a header.

But Albion fell behind as Diop managed to slide in to put the Hammers in front.

Leandro Trossard was left one on one with West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski but couldn’t capitalise and his effort was saved.

Just before half time a Robert Snodgrass effort took a huge deflection and Albion were 2-0 down at the break.

With the second half seconds old Albion won a corner which Fabianski punched on to the head of Angelo Ogbonna and the ball sailed into the net to halve Albion’s arrears.

West Ham midfielder Antonio had a shout for a penalty after being upended by Martin Montoya. Then another defensive mistake from Albion, as Bernando headed the ball back past Ryan, presented Snodgrass with the opportunity to score his second. He put West Ham 3-1 in front, making it seemingly game over.

With quarter of an hour left came a comedy of errors – Diop and Ogbonna making a complete mess of a backpass to Fabianski and Pascal Gross nipping in to get Albion’s second.

Four minutes later a Davy Propper cross found Glenn Murray who slammed home an unlikely equaliser. VAR was again on Albion’s side as it ruled out West Ham’s claim that Murray used an arm to control the ball.

Albion dominated the match from then on and Solly March, on as a substitute, saw a free kick tipped over by Fabianski.

The Seagulls are 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relagation zone. Next week Watford visit the Amex in a huge six-pointer.