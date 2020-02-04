Young man falls to his death from Grand Hotel

A young man has fallen to his death from an upper floor of the Grand Hotel.

The tragic incident happened last night, and emergency services were called to the hotel in Kings Road just before 11.30pm.

The 26-year-old man was a guest at the hotel.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 11.30pm on Monday (3 February) police were called to the Grand Hotel, Kings Road, Brighton, where someone was reported to have fallen from an upper floor at the Grand Hotel in Kings Road, Brighton.

“An ambulance was in attendance and the casualty, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the city’s Royal Sussex County Hospital, where sadly he was pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances. The coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.”

Andrew Mosley, the hotel’s general manager said “We were saddened to understand that a guest passed away on the property on Monday evening. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”