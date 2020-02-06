30+ more acts added to Love Supreme Jazz Festival lineup

The Roots, Candi Staton, Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes, Sister Sledge, Nubya Garcia, Louis Cole Big Band amongst acts joining line-up for Love Supreme 2020.

Over 30 additional acts announced today join Anita Baker, performing her final ever UK show, TLC, Isley Brothers, Sergio Mendes and Charles Lloyd on an expansive bill for Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival.

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 3rd – 5th 2020, has revealed the next wave of artists lined-up to perform at this summer’s event.

Joining Anita Baker, TLC, The Isley Brothers, Sergio Mendes and Charles Lloyd on the bill for the 3-day event are an array of star names from across the jazz and soul spectrum including veteran Philadelphia hip-hop group The Roots, who perform their only UK show of the year, US soul queen Candi Staton, who comes to the UK in celebration of her 80th birthday, disco legends Sister Sledge, modern funk singer, guitarist and Vulfpeck member Cory Wong, pioneering acid jazz collective Brand New Heavies and LA-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cole who makes his debut at the festival with his boundary-pushing Louis Cole Big Band.

The festival will once again present a multitude of acts from the forefront of the UK’s thriving new music scene including a highly anticipated new project from Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes, trailblazing saxophonist Nubya Garcia, Afrobeat eight-piece KOKOROKO, inventive London-based septet Nérija, much-talked-about South London singer Greentea Peng and neo-soul sensation Yazmin Lacey.

Additional offerings will include a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organized hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, the return of the long-table-style banqueting restaurant Lazy Bird Kitchen, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons by day and live music and DJs late into the night.

Love Supreme 2020 full line-up to date:

Anita Baker (first UK show in 13 years + last ever UK performance)

The Roots (only UK show of 2020)

TLC (celebrating 25 years of CrazySexyCool)

The Isley Brothers (first UK shows in 10 years)

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Sergio Mendes

Sister Sledge

Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

Candi Staton

Dhafer Youssef

Louis Cole Big Band

Nubya Garcia

Brand New Heavies

Mayra Andrade

Avishai Cohen Big Vicious

Cory Wong

KOKOROKO

Nérija

Greentea Peng

Harold López Nussa

Snowboy & The Latin Section

MF Robots

Melissa Aldana

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Yazmin Lacey

Charlotte Adigéry

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst

Sasha Keable

Kaiit

Michael Janisch Band

Quentin Collins Sextet

Neue Grafik Ensemble

Mamas Gun

Jazz Morley

Graham Costello’s Strata

Georgia Cécile

Rob Luft

Fergus McCreadie Trio

Kathrine Windfeld Sextet

Now in its 8th year, Love Supreme is Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival and will return to the picturesque setting of the South Downs in East Sussex from Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th July 2020.

For further information visit www.lovesupremefestival.com and ticket options are available HERE.

