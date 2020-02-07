E fit of tall Hove burglar released



Sussex Police would like to identify this man after a Hove break-in.

Officers received a report of a man being discovered in a flat in Church Road, Hove, around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 11 December.

When questioned by the home owner, the man ran from the premises. He is described as being 6ft 2in, with short dark hair and wearing a black puffer-style jacket and black trousers.

Anyone with information or who recognise this man can report it to the police either online or call 101 quoting reference 701 of 11/12.