Student self-isolating after contact through youth football club

One of the Brighton and Hove pupils who is self-isolating came into contact with Hove father Steve Walsh through a local youth football club.

The student’s father says the pupil, who is not a member of the team themselves, has been getting abuse from worried parents since being told to stay at home by Public Health England.

The contact happened soon after Mr Walsh, 53, returned to the UK from France on January 28, where he inadvertently passed on coronavirus to 11 people.

Mr Walsh did not discover he might be infected himself until the following, when he went to the Royal Sussex for testing. He self-isolated at home while awaiting the results, which were announced on February 6.

Before he discovered about the outbreak at the Singapore conference he had attended, he had visited the Grenadier Pub, and come into contact with a yoga teacher at the Cornerstone Community Centre.

The boy’s father, who did not wish to be named, said: “My boy has been getting hassle from other parents since he was told to self-isolate.

“He’s been told to stay away from other people for 14 days.”