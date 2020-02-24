Burglar steals £2.3k mountain bike

A burglar has stolen a mountain bike worth more than £2,000 from the garage of a house in Peacehaven.

Sussex Police published a photo of the bike today (Monday 24 February) and said: “Do you recognise this bike or have you seen it offered for sale?

“It was stolen from the garage of a house in Skyline View, Peacehaven, sometime between 11pm on Saturday 22 February and 5.30am the following day – and police are appealing for information.

“The grey Whyte mountain bike has a distinctive Y-frame, 21 gears and full suspension and is valued at £2,300.

“Anyone with any information about the burglary, or anyone who sees the bike being offered to sale, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 305 of 23/02.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”