Third council chief quits in just seven months

A third senior council officer has resigned in the space of just seven months.

Pinaki Ghoshal is leaving Brighton and Hove City Council to become the director for children and young people at Lewisham Council in London in May.

Mr Ghoshal, 58, joined Brighton and Hove in July 2013 after more than six years at Warrington Borough Council in the north west.

He served as Brighton and Hove’s executive director for families, children and learning, earning more than £120,000 a year.

And four months ago he became the acting executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities in place of Larissa Reed who left last summer.

In January the executive director of finance and resources David Kuenssberg also left – to become finance director at the Home Office in London.

Chief executive Geoff Raw – who will have lost his executive leadership team colleagues in less than a year – congratulated Mr Ghoshal on his new role.

Mr Raw said: “I’m delighted for Pinaki but he will missed at Brighton and Hove City Council.

“Pinaki has led on some key improvements for families in the city during his time with Brighton and Hove City Council, including improving the council’s Ofsted rating for its children’s social care services from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ overall.”

Speaking late last week, Mr Raw said: “Earlier this week, during a short visit, Ofsted has commented verbally on the progress we’ve made since then which is fantastic news.

“Educational outcomes for local families in the city at every key stage are now above the national average, all our secondary schools are now rated ‘good’ and more parents here take up their free early years childcare offer than almost anywhere in the country.”

The Labour council leader Nancy Platts said: “Pinaki has given the council seven years of dedicated service and made a significant contribution to our city for which I am very grateful.

“I wish him every success in his new role at Lewisham where no doubt he will enjoy rising to new challenges.”

Councillor Platts added: “I’m also pleased Deb Austin will be continuing as interim executive director for families, children and learning for now.

“Deb’s experience and positive attitude is an asset to the senior team. It’s also good to see a capable dedicated woman in our top team.”

The recruitment process to appoint a new permanent executive director for families, children and learning is expected to start after Mr Ghoshal leaves in May.