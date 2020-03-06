Previous Story
Brighton Morrison’s closes for emergency maintenance work
A busy supermarket has closed this afternoon for emergency maintenance work.
Morrison’s in St James’s Street shut its doors at about 4pm. A worker said it hoped to open again by 6pm.
Store manager Andy Davies said the store was undergoing essential maintenance, but would not disclose the exact nature.
There is no link with coronavirus.
