Hove bar’s drinks licence reviewed at secret meeting

Councillors listened to evidence in secret as they decided whether a bar in Hove should be stripped of its licence to sell alcoholic drinks.

The went into closed session after Sussex Police said that if they gave evidence in public it could affect an ongoing investigation.

The Mixologist, formerly Misty’s, in Church Road, Hove, had its licence suspended by Brighton and Hove City Council after a security guard was attacked outside last month.

The press and public were excluded from the licence review hearing at Brighton Town Hall today (Tuesday 10 March).

Police representatives asked for the licensing panel hearing to take place in private because their evidence would include “confidential information” obtained as part of the investigation into the attack on Friday 20 February.

The licensing panel hearing the case was made up of three councillors. Green councillors Lizzie Deane chaired the panel whih included Labour councillors Carmen Appich and Theresa Fowler.

Sussex Police asked for the review after a mobile security officer was alleged to have been attacked with a machete.

The ground for the review is that in the opinion of a senior police officer the premises are associated with serious disorder.

Meanwhile, Ashkan Zahedian, 29, owner of the neighbouring premises, Shandiz, is in prison on remand.

He is awaiting trial on a charge of maliciously wounding Danny Chapman, also 29, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Zahedian, of Bodiam House, Davigdor Road, Hove, also faces a charge of having a machete in a public place.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday 19 March.

Two other men, a 52-year-old and a 34-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of GBH, and a 30-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting actual bodily harm.

They have all been released on police bail until Wednesday 18 March.