Another Brighton concert cancelled due to Coronavirus fears
Posted On 14 Mar 2020 at 3:28 pm
It has just been brought to our attention that Australian female rock band Stonefield have cancelled their forthcoming UK tour dates due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were due to appear in Brighton at CHALK on Tuesday 17th March.
Concert ticket holders should contact the company that they purchased the tickets from further information/refund.
