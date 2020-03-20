brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Crimestoppers issues £10k reward for information about murder of Billy Henham

Posted On 20 Mar 2020 at 10:38 am
Billy Henham


A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered by the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Billy Henham in Brighton.

Billy, 24, was tragically found dead at a squat in North Street after attending a New Year’s Eve party held there. A post-mortem examination revealed he died of his injuries following a sustained assault.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Billy Henham’s murder.

Glenys Balchin, Sussex regional manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family who say that he was an independent and creative person who had a wonderful gentle demeanour. They fear his friendly manner and open outlook made him, at times, somewhat vulnerable.

“We know that some people are often too scared to speak directly to the police for fear of revenge, which is why our charity is here to help. We have been taking information about crime anonymously since we began over 32 years ago and have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us.

“I’m asking you to please do the right thing and should you know who was responsible for Billy’s death, to speak up. Every day over a thousand people contact our charity. Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers stays 100% anonymous. Always. Even if you think your information is insignificant, it could make all the difference.

“You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form.Your information could help Billy’s family and friends find the justice they so desperately need.”

If you have any information about who was responsible for Billy Henham’s murder, please contact Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the untraceable Anonymous Online Form

Information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify for information passed to Crimestoppers’.

