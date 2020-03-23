Local shops adapt to new coronavirus rules

Neighbourhood shops are adapting to new social distancing rules by starting deliveries and introducing queuing policies.

Everyone in the UK is now being told to stay at least two metres away from other people outside their household – a rule which has frequently been broken in supermarket queues.

Local shopkeepers

Bhavin Patel from Guyatri News in Southover Street, pictured, has one of several who have introduced a one in one out rule, and he has set up plastic cones on the street outside to show people where to queue safely.

Some shops have placed staff on the door to make sure there’s not too many people in the store at the same time.

Some cafes are remaining open but not allowing anyone through the door to sit down. Flour Pot Bakeries around Brighton and Hove are open, but only offering takeaways, while asking customers to queue responsibly.

Meanwhile, many food shops have started deliveries.

The Fruit Shop in the Open Market is also taking orders for next day deliveries via its Facebook page – and you can also ask for eggs, cheese, bacon and sausages from Jason’s Egg Shop next door.

Other local food and drink shops now doing deliveries include:

RC Secker butchers in Richardson Road, Hove

Butlers Wine Cellar in St George’s Road and Queen’s Park Road, Brighton

Clyde News in Clyde Road, Brighton

Coburn & Baker artisan bakers, Old Shoreham Road, Hove

Arkwights Deli, Beaconsfield Road, Brighton

Black Radish greengrocer, Portland Road, Hove

If you know of a shop which is delivering, please put the details in the comments below.