Local shops adapt to new coronavirus rules

Posted On 23 Mar 2020 at 5:01 pm
Bav’s Shop’s one in one out policy. Picture by Dan Hughes

Neighbourhood shops are adapting to new social distancing rules by starting deliveries and introducing queuing policies.

Everyone in the UK is now being told to stay at least two metres away from other people outside their household – a rule which has frequently been broken in supermarket queues.

Local shopkeepers

Bhavin Patel from Guyatri News in Southover Street, pictured, has one of several who have introduced a one in one out rule, and he has set up plastic cones on the street outside to show people where to queue safely.

Some shops have placed staff on the door to make sure there’s not too many people in the store at the same time.

Some cafes are remaining open but not allowing anyone through the door to sit down. Flour Pot Bakeries around Brighton and Hove are open, but only offering takeaways, while asking customers to queue responsibly.

Flour Pot Dyke Road by Philip Berman

Meanwhile, many food shops have started deliveries.

The Fruit Shop in the Open Market is also taking orders for next day deliveries via its Facebook page – and you can also ask for eggs, cheese, bacon and sausages from Jason’s Egg Shop next door.

Other local food and drink shops now doing deliveries include:

  • RC Secker butchers in Richardson Road, Hove
  • Butlers Wine Cellar in St George’s Road and Queen’s Park Road, Brighton
  • Clyde News in Clyde Road, Brighton
  • Coburn & Baker artisan bakers, Old Shoreham Road, Hove
  • Arkwights Deli, Beaconsfield Road, Brighton
  • Black Radish greengrocer, Portland Road, Hove

If you know of a shop which is delivering, please put the details in the comments below.

  1. Chris Llewellyn March 23, 2020 at 5:06 pm Reply

    Black Radish on Portland Road Hove is delivering fantastic veg to people isolating https://www.facebook.com/blackradishltd/

