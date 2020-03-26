5 things we found out from Graham Potter and Paul Barber’s Press Conference

Albion boss Graham Potter and CEO Paul Barber gave some insight as to how Brighton & Hove Albion are coping with the Coronavirus.

1) Striker Glenn Murray isn’t too keen on playing behind closed doors. Although Graham Potter said ‘’football is better with supporters but we have to get things done to the best of our ability’’

2)Potter revealed the players hook up for a remote training session on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and that he regularly catches up with players and staff to chat or enquire about their personal circumstances. Also to bounce around ideas for when the season or competition start again.

3) The Albion boss also said he greatly appreciated the job teachers do after he was left to cope with his three children on his own when his wife had flu like symptoms. But admitted he can’t effectively do his day to day job at the moment but can still analyse up coming matches.

4) Paul Barber said he would not want to see any lower league clubs go out of business but expressed concerns that almost overnight clubs income had all but disappeared. The CEO reflected it wasn’t so long ago Albion were a lower league club suggested that once the club could stabilise it’s own business then of course it would help other teams if it could.

5) Barber also mentioned the desire to finish the Premier League season when practical and safe to do so. Going on to day “ you start a season expecting to play 38 games and it is totally unprecedented we are in this situation”