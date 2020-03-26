Hove MP chides government for closing Parliament early

Hove MP Peter Kyle has chided the government for closing Parliament early yesterday (Wednesday 25 March) in a time of crisis.

The Labour MP told the House of Commons: “I am extremely concerned at the implications of closing Parliament early.

“The irony will be lost on no one. Builders across the river in Battersea are going about their business as normal, with the sanction of the government, yet the government are closing down Parliament and stopping us scrutinising in the normal way.

“Normally in times of crisis, Parliament is recalled, not closed down.

“Considering that the Leader of the House is doing something so extraordinary, should he not also be announcing extraordinary new measures so that we can hold the government to account remotely?”

The Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said: “Parliament is not being closed down. The date for returning has been set for the same date as was always planned.

“The business that we had in front of us was not pressing. On Monday next week, we were to be discussing the relief of rates on public toilets.

“It was therefore reasonable to suspend those days because they were not for essential business.

“However, we will come back on (Tuesday) 21 April and we will deal with essential business.

“Members may continue to hold the government to account by correspondence – and select committees will be able to carry out inquiries.”