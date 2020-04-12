Coronavirus death toll rises to 42 at Brighton hospital trust

The number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 42 at the hospital trust serving Brighton and Hove, according to figures published today (Sunday 12 April).

Ten of those deaths in hospitals run by Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH) were over the past five days, NHS England said.

BSUH is the trust that runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, and the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath.

The figures record the deaths of patients who had the covid-19 coronavirus although it may not have been the cause of death.

They exclude people who have died elsewhere – at home or in a nursing or care home – and who were suffering from the coronavirus.

The UK death toll topped 10,000 today, with the comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor among those to have died from the virus.

A further 710 people were reported to have died in hospital after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the total to at least 10,585.

The latest figures follow a rise of 917 yesterday (Saturday 11 April) and the biggest daily rise of 980 on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in Brighton and Hove stands at 199 confirmed cases.

The figure for West Sussex is 373 and in East Sussex there have been 316 confirmed cases, making 888 in Sussex as a whole.

Nationally, the number of confirmed cases rose by 5,234 yesterday to 78,991.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left hospital and is expected to go to Chequers to recuperate from the virus.