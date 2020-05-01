Eight people arrested in Brighton drugs swoop

Eight people have been arrested after police swooped on a property in Brighton earlier today (Friday 1 May).

Seven of the eight were held on suspicion of having drugs or dealing them at premises in St James’s Street, Brighton.

And a woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing criminal damage.

Sussex Police said that officers were called after a noisy row at the property.

The force said: “Sussex Police has arrested eight people after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug issues at an empty business premises in St James’s Street Brighton

“Officers were called at 7.40am to a verbal altercation in St James’s Street, Brighton.

“Officers attended the property and discovered and seized a quantity of class A drugs inside.”

They arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of having a class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Four other men – aged 18, 21, 37 and 54 – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Two women – aged 42 and 44 – were arrested on suspicion of committing the same offence.

And a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing criminal damage.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “All eight remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney, who is based Brighton and Hove, said: “We would like to thank the public for reporting this matter toady and for their patience while the road was closed.

“I am aware that anti-social behaviour by a small group of people in this particular area has been causing some community concern.

“This intimidating behaviour will not be tolerated and I hope the arrests we have made today provide reassurance to those business and local residents that we take these matters very seriously.

“We are in contact with the property owner in order to ensure that that this premises is properly secured.

​“If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour in your community, please report it to us so we can work closely with partner agencies to put a stop to it.”