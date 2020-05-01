Greens urge council to reopen Brighton and Hove tips

The Greens have called on Brighton and Hove City Council to reopen the rubbish and recycling tips in Whitehawk and Hove.

They called for the sites to reopen, saying that councillors and the fire service were reporting a rise in the number of domestic waste bonfires.

Some have also been concerned about a possible increase in fly-tipping since the tips were shut in late March.

The Labour-run council said that green waste collections were to be restarted and that the “household waste recycling sites” would reopen as soon as this could be done safely.

The council added: “We have put out 122 extra bins at 44 of our recycling points to help residents dispose of rubbish during the covid-19 pandemic.”

The Greens said that residents battling the coronavirus deserve clean air, citing links between the covid-19 mortality rate and air pollution.

The party also called for stronger action to be taken to lower air pollution in Brighton and Hove as the covid-19 crisis continues.

In particular, they urged the council to “swiftly reopen the household waste and recycling sites to prevent people burning uncollected household waste”.

The Greens said that “decisions taken by the council to halt bulky waste collections and close the household waste facility should be reconsidered”.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has recently reported an increase in garden bonfires “getting out of control” as more people burn domestic waste.

The Conservative government’s Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, has also asked councils to draw up plans to reopen waste and recycling centres.

And in West Sussex, Labour have been pushing for the Conservative-run county council to reopen rubbish tips and recycling centres.

Councillor Michael Jones, the council’s Labour group leader, said: “If supermarkets and other shops have been able to introduce social distancing measures quickly and effectively, despite their own design constraints, then surely it cannot be beyond the county council to take the steps needed to open the tips in a safe and efficient way.”

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue, Brighton and Hove Greens said that steps such as reopening the rubbish and recycling tips would be “welcome help for residents who have no storage for uncollected household waste”.

But, the party said, the reopened tips would need to be managed safely, “including through adequate provision of PPE (personal protective equipment) for any staff.”

The Greens welcome news that garden waste collections were to resume, adding that “residents could also benefit from further information about how to manage, repurpose or reduce waste”.

In Scotland, they said, many councils are being supported with advice from “zero waste” groups.

Green councillor Pete West, who speaks for the opposition on Environment, Transport and Sustainability, said: “With the impact of air pollution on our health well known, residents across the city deserve clean air.

“Sadly, with tips shut and bulky waste collections stopped, we are seeing an increase in waste being burnt in garden bonfires. This is not only a fire hazard but also a major contributor to toxic air pollution.

“And while a ‘nuisance’ bonfire can be reported to Environmental Health, we need the Labour council to urgently clarify their plan to support recycling at this time and reopen the city’s waste and recycling sites – and to promote these as the most appropriate ‘last resort’ for those who cannot repurpose or recycle at home.

“While we welcome news that garden waste collections can be resumed, we have called for the council to reopen the recycling sites, with social distancing measures in place, so that some waste can be disposed of and recycled properly.

“This has been done by other councils and proof of residence could help to prevent concerns about so-called ‘tip tourism’.

“It is important to recognise that while some waste collection services have been reduced as a result of lockdown, there are many residents who do not have adequate space to store waste and recycling, particularly for long periods.

“Residents are also keen to see further information on the status of bulky waste collection in the city.

“The opportunity also presents itself to better signpost residents to information about reducing waste at the source, as many are already seeking to do.

“Without a proper response, the concern is that we will see more bonfires and fly-tipping too.”

The Greens also called on the council to issue stronger messages about the danger of activities such as bonfires, to encourage people to consider the effect of fumes on neighbours.

The party said: “Recent research suggests there are strong links between levels of air pollution and covid-19 mortality rates, with one study suggesting that even a small increase in toxic air particles (known as particulate matter) leads to an increase in coronavirus deaths.

“With the covid-19 virus affecting the lungs, and the impact of poor air quality on general health already known, Greens argue it is vital that the council seeks to permanently address the causes of air pollution, including through exploring how lower emissions from cars and other activities could be sustained when lockdown ends.”

Green councillor Sarah Nield, an opposition member of the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Those with pre-existing lung and heart conditions are especially vulnerable to air pollution, and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic – a respiratory-related virus – we should do everything we can to reduce the pollutants we produce for their sake but also for our own.

“As we face the pandemic together, work to improve the quality of the air we breathe will be crucial.

“Communities across our city are taking huge steps to improve people’s chances of survival from covid-19 and actions from the council – such as clear information on the impact of bonfires, car emissions and wood-burning stoves and progress towards safely opening the household waste and recycling sites – can support this.

“However, it’s painfully evident that repeat failures to tackle air pollution have exacerbated the current virus.

“Separate studies from the UK, Italy, Germany and USA are now linking high levels of air pollution to elevated mortality rates from covid-19.

“Slow progress on toxic air pollution cannot continue if we are to truly safeguard people’s health now and into the future.”