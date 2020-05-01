Police offer reward for help finding wanted man from Brighton

Police have offered a £500 reward as they search for a Brighton man who is wanted so that he can be returned to prison.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 1 May) that officers were looking for William Westein, formerly of Theobald House in Blackman Street, Brighton.

The force said: “Police are searching for 23-year-old William Westein who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

“Westein was released from jail on Tuesday 21 April on licence part-way through serving a three-year custodial sentence for driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug.

“He is described as being white, of a medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

“It is thought he may be in the Brighton or Littlehampton areas.

“Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts and offering a £500 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Westein.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 47200068814.”