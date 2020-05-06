Forty stolen bikes found in Brighton

About 40 bikes – believed to have been stolen – have been found in the back garden of a property in Brighton.

Sussex Police said that they hoped to return the bikes – some of them “high value” – to their owners.

The force said: “Police are seeking to reunite these bikes with their rightful owners.

“Approximately 41 bicycles and parts – suspected stolen – have been recovered from a garden in Roedean, Brighton.

“It follows concerns for a vulnerable elderly man who is reported to have had unknown people camping at the bottom of his garden.

“Officers attended the scene on Saturday 25 April and discovered the encampment and a large number of bikes.

“They returned the following day and engaged with a small group of people who were present.

“However, they denied any involvement and they could not be directly linked to the bikes or the encampment.

“The encampment was therefore dismantled and all property seized.

“Police are now urging anyone who believes one of the bikes belongs to them, and can legitimate their claim with relevant documents, to come forward.

“You can contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 831 of 24/04.”

Inspector Karen Osborn said: “Our officers swiftly responded to concerns for an elderly man and subsequently discovered a large number of bikes – ranging from high to low value – which have now been recovered.

“This demonstrates our commitment not only to preventing and detecting crime but also to protecting vulnerable people in our communities.”