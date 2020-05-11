Two suspected explosive devices found in Brighton today

Two suspected explosive devices have been found in Brighton today (Monday 11 May) in unconnected incidents, Sussex Police said.

The first was found in Grand Parade, Brighton, where workers are changing the road layout as part of the £18 million Valley Gardens project.

The second device was found in a garden close to the Seven Dials.

Sussex Police said late this afternoon: “Another area of Brighton has been cordoned off as police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel attend to a suspected unexploded munition – the second in a day.

“The rusted item, though to be a small shell, was found in the garden of a house in Chatham Place, Brighton, and reported to police at 3.36pm on Monday (11 May).

“Road closures have been put in place around the area as a precaution including the junctions with the Seven Dials and Old Shoreham Road and Howard Terrace, Howard Place, Bath Street and Prestonville Road.

“An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been made aware and is due to carry out an assessment at the scene.

“Earlier in the day, another device, thought to be an unexploded mortar, was found in an enclosed area off Grand Parade.

“It was dealt with in a controlled explosion by EOD and police were stood down from the scene shortly before 3pm.

“The two incidents are not connected.”