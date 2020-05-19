Brighton ‘ice rink’ hotel faces objections to drinks licence application

The owner of a new hotel faces opposition to its plans for a licence to sell alcohol to guests.

Supercity Aparthotels has applied for a premises licence for the Q Square, in Queen Square, Brighton, on the site of the old ice rink.

The application by the hotel’s bosses – to sell wine from 6am to midnight – is due to be decided by a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel.

One of the objections was submitted by Green councillor Lizzie Deane, who represents the St Peter’s and North Laine electoral ward. Another came from a member of the public.

Councillor Deane said that the hotel comprised self-contained holiday apartments and was close to the centre of Brighton’s night-time economy, notably West Street.

She said: “Police and health statistics show that this part of the city has the highest rates of alcohol-related crime and disorder and hospital admissions.

“If patronised by hen and stag parties or simply people coming to Brighton to experience the night-time economy, this could serve to make the situation worse.”

The other objector, whose details were redacted in a report to the licensing panel, said: “I can see no reason why this application should be accepted when so many businesses in the local area have had their applications rejected over the recent months.

“Many local businesses that are already licensed to serve alcohol are struggling to survive and have been paying rates for years only to find in times of hardship the council is continuing to grant licences.”

Supercity Aparthotel general manager Thomas Hardy said that the company targeted business travellers who would spend at least seven nights at the hotel.

He said that the company sold very little wine at its London and Manchester hotels.

The council’s licensing department withdrew its objections after the company agreed to amend its original application.

Instead of seeking a 24-hour licence, it asked for a licence from 6am to midnight and agreed to keep a record of sales to residents.

It also agreed to sell only sealed bottles, so that there would be no bar, and it agreed to keep alcohol in a locked storeroom and at the reception desk.

The hotel is in a part of Brighton and Hove known as the “special stress area” where the council operates a stricter licensing policy.

The licensing panel that will decide the application is due to hold a “virtual” hearing on Friday (22 May) at 10am.