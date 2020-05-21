Co-op to sell Meridian Centre as Peacehaven plans new town centre

The Co-op is to sell its site at the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven to a developer which is expected to build a new town centre.

Peacehaven and Telscombe Neighbourhood Development Plan Steering Group said: “The Co-operative Group, who owns most of the land within the Meridian area site, plan to sell their interest and build a new store with a funeral directors somewhere on the site.

“The Co-operative Group is in advanced negotiations with a development company who will build a new town centre for Peacehaven.”

Cathy Gallagher, who chairs the Peacehaven and Telscombe Neighbourhood Development Plan Steering Group, said: “We are busy working with Aecom, the town planners working on this project, to produce concepts and ideas to give Peacehaven a new town centre.

“What we need now is for the community to tell us how you want Peacehaven to develop.

“We will soon be launching a public survey asking for your thoughts so please complete that when you see it.”

The steering group added: “There will be opportunities throughout the summer for you to view the plans with conceptual ideas and to put forward your own ideas.”

Already residents have raised concerns at preliminary meetings about the A259 coast road and the lack of local infrastructure.