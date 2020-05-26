Drinks licence granted for pop-up theatre bar on Brighton seafront

Plans for a bar at a pop-up theatre on Brighton seafront can go ahead after the owners accepted a number of licence conditions.

Otherplace Productions, the company behind the Warren, a key Brighton Fringe venue, wants to set up a studio theatre and cabaret venue close to the Brighton Zip zipwire.

Otherplace’s design and production director Joshua Carr told a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel how the company wanted a similar experience to the Warren where people could come in without a ticket.

But Sussex Police and the council’s licensing team opposed the plans because the venue is in an area termed the cumulative impact zone (CIZ) where there are restrictions on new outlets selling alcohol.

Sussex Police told the licensing panel hearing on Monday 11 May that the force wanted drink sales limited to ticket holders only.

The panel said that drink could be served to any customer before 9.30pm but after that time customers would need a ticket for an event if they wanted to buy alcohol.

The licence conditions limit the bar’s opening hours to within two hours of an event or public performance, with alcohol sales to end at 11.30pm.

The panel granted the licence for six months, starting on Friday 1 May and ending on Saturday 31 October.

As bars and theatres are currently closed because of the coronavirus, the company will not be able to use its licence until the government lifts restrictions.